Five Gala convenience stores from throughout Mayo have been awarded the Gala Award for excellence in retail at the 2024 Gala Annual Awards in Naas last night

The Gala Excellence Awards recognise quality in retailing throughout the Gala Group, and are presented to stores that are deemed ‘outstanding’ following a comprehensive and independent assessment process,

The Mayo stores that received the Gala Excellence Awards at the event were Tuffy's Gala, Louisburgh; McGloin's Gala, Foxford; Tuffy's Gala, Ballina; Murphys' Gala Ballyhaunis and Walsh's Gala, Kiltimagh.