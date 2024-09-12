A film shot extensively in Mayo and Galway will have its Connacht premiere in Galway tomorrow .

Quintessentially Irish will be broadcast in Portumna, as part of the Shorelines Festival.

The film, shot by Frank Mannion, celebrates his family history with the GAA in Galway.

The cast includes names such as Pierce Brosnan, President Michael D Higgins, Joe Biden, Aidan O'Brien, Usain Bolt and Prince Albert of Monaco among others.

Frank Mannion has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan, and began by explaining what the film entails....