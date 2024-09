A Sligo councillor has reminded people to be aware of accommodation scams ahead of the academic year.

Councillor Marie Casserly says she has been contacted by a parent who had paid for accommodation online and when they went to pick up the keys, no one showed up.

She says to make sure a proper rental agreement is in place, that keys work and to always meet the prospective landlord in the accommodation due to be rented.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....