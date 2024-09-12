One thousand new jobs are being created by Blackrock Health.

It's investing 500 million euro in its group of hospitals which include the Hermitage Clinic, the Galway Clinic and the Limerick Clinic.

The investment will result in an additional 187 beds, 14 new operating theatres and a cancer centre.

The Galway Clinic will receive 30 new in-patient beds and seven new ambulatory care beds for cardiology patients.

An additional 15 ambulatory care beds, five new operating theatres, a new cardiac cath lab and a cardiac CT scanner will also be added.

The Blackrock Health Group is controlled by businessman Larry Goodman.