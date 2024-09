Ireland's largest mobile stroke and prevention unit is being launched in Tuam in Galway this morning.

The heart and Stroke charity Croi ­ will unveil the vehicle estimated to be over 13 meters long.

The unit was donated by The Joe and Helen O'Toole Charitable trust at a cost of over 3 million euro and is the first of it's kind here.

Annie Costello Head of Patient and Community Engagement with Croi­ says the purpose built facility will help save lives.