Former Fine Gael TD & Senator Michelle Mulherin has withdrawn her name as candidate from the forthcoming Fine Gael General Election Selection convention.

Ms Mulherin had been one of five candidates nominated ahead of the party’s Selection Convention this Sunday evening. She previously served as a TD from 2011 to 2016 and as a Senator from 2016 to 2020.

In a statement last night, she said: “I confirm I am withdrawing my name as candidate from the forthcoming Fine Gael General Election Selection Convention.”

“I really appreciate my nomination by party members and their continued confidence in me. Also, to the many well-wishers and supporters near and far who have contacted me encouraging me to run again, a heartfelt thank you. It means a lot.”

“It was not an easy decision for me as I really enjoyed being a public representative and the cut and thrust of politics. I put my heart into it for 20 years. It was an honour and an experience of a lifetime for me. I believe I did my best and am leaving a legacy of good work done and achievements for my hometown and my county."

“It is not feasible for me to continue in politics and I am instead focusing on my work as a solicitor which I enjoy and which I returned to post the 2020 General Election. I am glad to say that I am putting to good use my experience and learnings and people skills gained from political life, serving as best I can in my work as a solicitor and officer of the court and I am most grateful for that.”

She gave her support to Bonniconlon-basedd Cllr John O’Hara, who is also seeking the party’s selection at this weekend’s Convention along with Cllr Alma Gallagher, local election candidate Keira Keogh, and Minister Alan Dillon.

“I confirm I will be supporting Cllr John O’Hara as candidate for the Dáil for Mayo. He is a hardworking and down to earth, public representative and would be an excellent TD for Mayo.”

The Fine Gael Selection convention for Mayo takes place on Sunday evening at 7:30pm in the TF Royal in Castlebar.