Train services between Mullingar and Enfield have been suspended, following a tragic incident on the line.

Irish Rail says emergency services are en route to the scene.

The 1.05 service from Sligo to Connolly has been stopped near Enfield until further notice.

The 3.05 train from Connolly to Sligo is being held in Maynooth, while the 4 o'clock service has yet to leave Connolly.