One of Ireland's first 'Discovery Colleges' for mental health is being officially launched in Castlerea today.

The service was launched at Castlerea CAMHS Connect by Minister Mary Butler.

The facility has been described as a new and innovative approach to youth mental health in Ireland.

As part of the service, workshops on mental health issues will be offered to two age categories: 14-17 and 18-25.

Fianna Fail Senator Eugene Murphy has welcomed the announcement, stating that it would be huge boost to the Roscommon, Galway and Mayo region.

Senator Murphy has been giving more details to Midwest News.