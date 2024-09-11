Patients presenting at hospital emergency departments across the region today are facing delays.

There are 41 patients waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, the third highest figure nationally today.

27 patients are waiting on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, 17 at Mayo University Hospital and 3 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

436 patients are waiting on trolleys across the country today, with the highest figures seen at University Hospital Limerick, where 74 patients are waiting for a bed.