Ireland West Logistics has announced its plans for a modern warehouse and cargo handling facility at Ireland West Airport Knock.

This will include the development, building and operation of a 100,000 sq.ft. modern warehouse, storage facility with approximately 36,000 pallet spaces, cargo handling with integrated customs section, and associated facilities within the Strategic Development Zone (SDZ) at IWAK.

The facility will offer import, export and storage services to companies in the western region and beyond.

It will also provide air-side access to the runway for both import and export, designated custom screening and storage for components, raw materials and products.

The initiative marks Phase One of a larger project aimed at enhancing the logistical capabilities at the airport.

Local Sinn Féin cllr Gerry Murray, who is based in Charlestown, says that this announcement gives IWAK the opportunity to develop its cargo business much like the way it has been developing its passenger business.

Cllr Murray has been giving more information on the announcement to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.