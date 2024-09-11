Gardai have confirmed the discovery of a woman’s body at an apartment in Westport.

The body of a 55 year-old woman was discovered at an apartment in the town on Sunday evening.

Family members had become concerned after not hearing from the woman for some time, and after making enquiries with neighbours, Gardaí were told that the deceased had not been seen for a number of weeks.

Gardaí gained access to the apartment on Sunday night and the body of the 55-year-old was discovered. The death is not being treated as suspicious. The body was removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem was carried out and a report for the Coroner's Court is being prepared.