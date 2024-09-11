More than 70 Fine Gael politicians and general election candidates are gathering in Co Offaly today for a two day gathering ahead of the new Dail term.

The Apple Tax ruling is expected to be one of the main talking points at the think-in.

Childcare, the cost of living, housing, and the upcoming Budget will be some of the key issues at the Fine Gael think in, in Tullamore today.

The Party's general election candidates will attend the gathering with many wondering will the election be next March as planned or this November as others have speculated.

It all comes on the back of yesterday's Apple tax ruling and the 13 billion euro heading our way.

What to do with the money is expected to be a major election issue with the Taoiseach saying last night it can't be used for day to day spending.

Simon Harris said we must now carefully consider how best to use the funds for the Irish people and the country, and he looks forward to discussing that with government colleagues soon.