A 62-year-old adventurer from Skerries in Dublin is swimming the length of the Shannon this month to raise funds for mental health charity Pieta.

Dermot Higgins hopes to become the oldest and fastest person to complete the 360km swim.

Last year he completed an epic 3,000km canoe trip along the Yukon River in North America.

But he's swapped his canoe for a wet-suit … to swim 10 to 12 hours a day.