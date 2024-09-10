New electric cars licensed in the first eight months of the year fell by 25 per cent compared with the same period last year.

Latest CSO figures show 14 thousand 333 electric cars were licensed for the first time since January compared to over 19 thousand in the first eight months of 2023.

The number of new petrol and electric hybrid cars licensed rose by 31 per cent when compared with the same period last year.

Overall, the total number of new private cars is up marginally compared with last year's figures.