Two Sligo farmers are set to compete in this year's FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards.

There are 6 contestants announced from counties Laois, Kilkenny, Meath and Limerick.

Jamie Hannon is a Sheep farmer and Sarah Kelly is an Equine farmer, both from county Sligo.

The final six contestants will now compete for the overall title of 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

Category winners and the overall winner will be announced tonight at the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards in the Heritage hotel, Laois.