The EU’s highest court has ruled that Apple must pay Ireland €13 billion in unpaid taxes.

The European Court of Justice ruling upheld the European Commission’s appeal over Ireland’s tax relationship with Apple.

Apple, in a statement, said they were disappointed with the decision adding they always pay all taxes owed wherever they operate and there has never been a special deal.

Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh says that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have made a colossal mistake in dragging the case out over eight years.

The Erris Deputy says that while the rebuilding of Ireland’s reputation can now begin, the damage cannot be undone.

She has been outlining her thoughts on the situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: