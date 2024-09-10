A Mayo man is among those who is currently in France to compete in the WorldSkills competition.

Team Ireland is made up of 17 competitors who will face off against more than 1,500 opponents from more than 71 countries and regions around the world, all demonstrating their skills across 62 skills areas.

Gary Golden, from Meelick in Swinford will represent Ireland in the Industrial Mechanics category.

Gary attended the Mayo Sligo Leitrim ETB and TUS in Limerick. He is a mechanical fitter by trade.

The opening ceremony takes place in Lyon tomorrow, with the competition running from Wednesday until Sunday.

Gary has been giving Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more information on what the competition is and how he was selected for it....