The issue of pyrite in County Mayo was once again raised at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

Ballina cllr Mark Duffy highlighted his concern over pyrite-stricken boundary walls in estates and walls built alongside local and national roads, at last month’s Ballina Municipal District meeting.

He made a call to Government ahead of the budget to submit a specific scheme to support local authorities to rebuild boundary walls at council owned and maintained estates and roads.

His plea received full support initially from his Ballina colleagues and all Mayo County councillors yesterday.

Cllr Duffy says that families are at their wit’s end because they are investing money into the rebuilds in their estate, and are being forced to take out loans to cover the costs.

He has been outlining his call to Government to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: