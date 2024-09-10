Today, the Ballina Municipal District will make a presentation at the Centre of European Volunteering in Brussels.

The North Mayo town is a candidate for the title of European Volunteering Capital 2026.

The EV Capital is an Europe-wide open competition that aims to promote volunteering at the local level by giving recognition to municipalities that support and strengthen partnerships with volunteer centres and volunteer-involving organisations and celebrate and promote volunteering and the impact made by volunteers.

Ballina is just one of three European municipalities shortlisted for the prestigious title.

The other two are Maia in Portugal and Rzeszów in Poland.

Ballina MD has joined up with Volunteer Ireland, Mayo PPN, Mayo Volunteer Centre and Ballina 2023 to secure the title, and Ballina Cathaoirleach cllr Michael Loftus is in Brussels today as delegate.

While presentations are being made today, the winner will be announced on November 29 in Trento, Italy, which currently holds the title of European Volunteering Capital.