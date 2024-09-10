A well known doctor in County Roscommon has put his name forward to contest the General Election for Fianna Fáil.

Dr. Martin Daly, who is a GP based in Ballygar, made the announcement last evening at a party meeting in Roscommon Town.

He will contest the party convention for the Roscommon Galway constituency, which is expected to be held before the end of the month.

Dr. Daly is a former president of the Irish Medical Organisation and is well regarded for his advocacy to protect rural patients’ access to GP practices.

He is a team doctor with Roscommon GAA and previously ran as an Independent candidate for the Seanad in 2016.

Sitting Senator Eugene Murphy is also in the running for the upcoming selection convention, while various councillors across Roscommon are being rumoured for a General Election bid – namely John Keogh, Paschal Fitzmaurice and Sean Moylan.