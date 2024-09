Two teenagers from County Meath who were reported missing last week have been located safe and well.

14 year old Caoimhe Quigley and 16 year old Laynah Murphy had been missing from their homes since last Monday.

the investigation into their whereabouts generated interest locally as it was understood that the girls may have travelled to Sligo.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter.