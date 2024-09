Sinn Fein have launched their affordable housing plan entitled 'A home of your own'.

The 5 year plan is fully costed and says that the party plan to deliver 300,000 homes over 5 years if in Government.

The houses would be a mix of private and public and Sinn Fein say would make homes affordable and back into reach of working people.

Deputy Rose Conway Walsh told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that the plan is ambitious but they believe it is possible to deliver....