€645,120 has been allocated to Mayo projects under the Community Climate Action Fund.

 

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring.

 

The funding is provided to Mayo County Council to partner with community groups in supporting initiatives like community gardens, solar energy, EV charging, and community composting.

 

The allocations under Action Strand 1, totalling €609,000, include projects with the following partners:-

 

River Moy Search and Rescue

Kilcommon GAA Community Development Ltd

Burrishoole Community Partnership Ltd

Louisburgh Area Men's Shed CLG

Bangor Erris Tidy towns

Achill Community Gardening Club

Mayo Beekeepers Association

Ballyhaunis Community Council Clg

Killala Community Council Newstart CLG

Kiltimagh Knock Utd Soccer Club  CLG

Kiltimagh Amenity Park CLG

Castlebar Tidy Towns

Kilmaine Community Recreational Trust

Castlebar Mitchels GAA Club

Inishturk Community Club CLG

Ballyheane Community Sports

 

The funding allocated under Action Strand 1a, is as follows:-

 

CLG Tuar Mhic Eadaigh

€36,210
