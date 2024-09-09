€645,120 has been allocated to Mayo projects under the Community Climate Action Fund.

That's according to Deputy Michael Ring.

The funding is provided to Mayo County Council to partner with community groups in supporting initiatives like community gardens, solar energy, EV charging, and community composting.

The allocations under Action Strand 1, totalling €609,000, include projects with the following partners:-

River Moy Search and Rescue Kilcommon GAA Community Development Ltd Burrishoole Community Partnership Ltd Louisburgh Area Men's Shed CLG Bangor Erris Tidy towns Achill Community Gardening Club Mayo Beekeepers Association Ballyhaunis Community Council Clg Killala Community Council Newstart CLG Kiltimagh Knock Utd Soccer Club CLG Kiltimagh Amenity Park CLG Castlebar Tidy Towns Kilmaine Community Recreational Trust Castlebar Mitchels GAA Club Inishturk Community Club CLG Ballyheane Community Sports

The funding allocated under Action Strand 1a, is as follows:-