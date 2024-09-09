The Arts Council announced today that 184 schools including 6 new schools in Mayo will join its Creative Schools programme.

Derrywash NS, Glencorrib National School, Meelickmore NS, Youthreach Ballina, Davitt College (MSLETB) and St. Michael's National School have all been included in the programme.

They will join the 184 new schools and Youthreach centres across Ireland taking part in the two-year initiative.

The 6 schools chosen will each receive a €4,000 grant and will work with a professional Creative Associate for two years who will support them to develop and implement their own bespoke Creative School Plan.