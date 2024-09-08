Adult learners across the region are being forced to choose between heating their homes or staying in education, new research shows.

A nationwide survey by AONTAS, the national adult learning organisation of Ireland, also found that 41% of adult learners who seek financial help are unhappy with the information they received regarding availability of additional supports for childcare, transport and meals.

The survey involved 1,000 adult learners.

Almost one third of respondents said they need greater financial support to remain in education to improve their quality of life, build knowledge, and boost their career opportunities.

With meal allowances for some adult learners currently as little as 80 cent per day, AONTAS are calling for Budget 2025 to include:

A 50% increase in allowances for adult learners.

An increase in social welfare payments for adult learners.

A commitment to provide more information for the public on adult education courses and supports available.

AONTAS CEO Dearbháil Lawless told Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan that some adult learners are having to drop out of their courses as they simply cannot afford it: