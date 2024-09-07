Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17 year old girl, Alisha Gannon, who is reported missing from Westport, Co. Mayo since yesterday morning, the 6th September, 2024.

Alisha is described as 5 feet 4 inches in height, of medium build with black hair and hazel eyes. She is believed to be wearing a dark hoodie and blue shorts and her last known location is believed to be in the Achill area. She may be travelling in a small blue coloured car.

Anyone with information on Alisha's whereabouts or has any information that may assist Gardaí in locating her, is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 09850230, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111, or any Garda Station.