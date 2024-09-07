A Galway TD has expressed fear that there is a major accident waiting to happen on Bridge Street Dunmore due to the condition of buildings along the street and the narrow roadway.

Independent Deputy Sean Canney says that In 2019 as Minister for State for Rural Affairs, he allocated €500,000.00 for works to acquire properties and widen the street.

To date nothing has been done and some derelict buildings are now at the point of collapsing and he understands that the Council own some of the properties in question.

Deputy Canney says Bridge street is so narrow and is the only access for through traffic and the street is not fit for purpose. The stop-go system is not the solution.

He says there are residents living here and they take their lives into their hand every time they come out their front door.

Deputy Canney is calling for an immediate decision to demolish the buildings at risk of collapse and a decisive plan to widen the street.

He has been giving more details to Midwest News.