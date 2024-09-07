More than 160 people have contacted Gardai following the report of the scoping inquiry into historical sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders.

They're appealing for people to continue to come forward, saying anyone who wants to speak - will be listened to.

Gardai say they are standing by to support any person who wishes to report any crime of Sexual Abuse - not just in Day and Boarding Schools Run by Religious Orders - but also in any other institution or organisation.

They say they understand such crimes have a lifelong effect and are reassuring anyone coming forward that they will have the time and space to discuss their experience in a sensitive and confidential environment.

The reports made in the past three days have mostly been made by email and phone. but reports have also been made in person at individual Garda Stations and Gardai ­ say they are now in the process of making direct contact, with each person who has come forward - and they encourage others to do the same.