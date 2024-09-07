A busy stretch of road in North Mayo that has proved difficult to motorists during icy conditions in recent years will not be included in Mayo County Council’s Winter Maintenance Service Plan.

The road in question is the R315 linking Crossmolina and Ballycastle.

Crossmolina based Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Loftus has submitted a motion to Mayo County Council ahead of Monday’s monthly meeting requesting the road to be included in the plans.

In response to cllr Loftus’ call, Head of Roads at MCC Paul Dolan stated that in order for this 22km route to be included in the maintenance plan, another gritting lorry would have to be purchased.

He said that the council do not have the funding required to buy a new vehicle, and thus the R315 will not be included.

Cllr Loftus says that the situation that this leaves locals in is simply “not good enough”, and will raise the issue at Monday’s meeting.

He has been outlining his concerns to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.