The unveiling of a commemorative plaque to honour Dr Francis Ferran TD will take place this afternoon in Foxford.

Dr Ferran was the dispensary doctor in Foxford from 1912 and was hugely involved in the War of Independence and the Civil War.

A remembrance mass will take place at 2pm in St Michael’s Church, Foxford today followed by the plaque unveiling at Foxford Dispensary at 3pm.

The events have been organised by the Dr Ferran Foxford Historical Association which was established in September 2023 to honour the memory and legacy of a dedicated physician, community leader and freedom fighter who made a lasting impact on Foxford and beyond.

Dr. Ferran was a native of Magherafelt, Co Derry and 1921 and 1922, he was elected to Dáil Éireann.

Tragically, Francis died on June 10, 1923, while imprisoned.

He was laid to rest in the Republican plot in Glasnevin Cemetery, and Ferran Terrace in Ballina is named in his honour.