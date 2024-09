Fianna Fáil have selected Minister Dara Calleary and Senator Lisa Chambers as their candidates for the next General Election in Mayo.

The party held their Selection Convention for Mayo last night in the Ivy Tower Hotel.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil has also confirmed that Galway Cllr John Connolly and TV presenter Gráinne Seoige have been selected to contest the next General Election in the Galway West constituency.