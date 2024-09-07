A woman in her 30s has died in a two-car collision in Co Donegal last night.

The woman, who was a back seat passenger in one of the cars, died in the collision, which occurred at Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point, Muff at around 11.15pm.

Her body was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The driver, a woman in her 70s, and man in his 50 who was in the front passenger seat, were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, and Letterkenny University Hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, a boy in his teens, was not injured.

The road is closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.