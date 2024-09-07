Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Alex Byrne Kenna, who is reported missing from Carrick-On-Shannon, Co. Leitrim since Thursday evening last.



Alex is described as 5 feet 8 inches in height, of slim build, with light brown hair and green eyes. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen. He may have travelled to Cork.



Anyone with any information on Alex’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station at (071) 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.