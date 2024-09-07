Clifden's volunteer crew launched both lifeboats yesterday evening to assist a man who had sustained injuries on Inishbofin.

The pagers sounded at 6.45pm yesterday and the lifeboats were away shortly afterwards. The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was helmed by Owen Hayes, with crew members Caroline Barry, Shane Conneelly and Brian Ward.

John Mullen was Coxswain in command of the Shannon class all weather lifeboat with crew Andy Bell, James Mullen, Joe Acton, Neil Gallery and Conor O Malley.

Once at the scene, southwest of the island, the casualty was found to have a serious leg injury and was in significant pain. The lifeboat crew carried out a full casualty care assessment, they were able to assist with pain management and make him more comfortable for transport.

Sligo based helicopter Rescue 116 arrived on scene and the lifeboat crew worked with Coast Guard colleagues to safely winch the casualty on board the aircraft and onwards to Mayo University Hospital.

Speaking about the shout, Clifden RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Tony Casey said; 'I'm glad we were able to help the casualty today and all in Clifden station wish him a speedy recovery.

'Our volunteer crew do regular exercises to prepare for scenarios like this and it's great to see the training result in a successful operation.

'My thanks to the crew, our Coast Guard colleagues and the island nurse for such excellent team working.

'In Clifden RNLI we are ready to respond 24/7, if you see someone in difficulty in the water dial 999/112 and ask for the Coast Guard.'