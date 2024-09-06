Funeral details have been announced for the young man who was fatally injured midweek following a road collision in County Roscommon.

Charles Teyhan Church, of Largydonnell, Glenade, Leitrim, died tragically when the car he was driving collided with another vehicle on the R280 at Arigna at 8:20pm on Tuesday night.

A woman in her 50s and a male child were brought to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which are understood to be non life threatening.

Charles, who was in his 20s, is sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother, girlfriend, extended family and wide circle of friends.

He will repose at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Rd., Cliffoney on Sunday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Cremation will take place on Monday at 2:30pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.