Gardaí are investigating reports of a number of burglaries in County Roscommon overnight.

In the early hours of this morning, multiple premises in the Castlerea District were broken into.

Midwest News reported earlier today that at least one premises in Loughglynn was targeted.

The Roscommon Herald has today reported that a school was targeted in west Roscommon along with at least one business in Tulsk.

No arrests have been made as of yet and investigations are ongoing.