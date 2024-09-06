Gardaí are searching for a missing teenager from Roscommon.

14 year old Kealan Burns, from Castlerea, has been missing since Tuesday.

He was last seen in Carrick on Shannon, County Leitrim on Tuesday evening at 8:00pm.

Kealan is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, with a slight build. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Kealan was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, an orange t-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Kealan is known to frequent the Longford town area.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing his whereabouts.

Anyone with information in relation to where Kealan may be is asked to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on 071 965 0510.

Alternatively you can call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.