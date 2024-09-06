Erasmus + is an EU programme in education, training and youth support that offers students and teachers across the education sector many opportunities to enhance their learning and teaching experiences.

Davitt College Castlebar is now part of this EU funded programme for the next four years and the school and staff are now firmly behind “Think Europe” – the college is now part of the European family.

An Erasmus flag is now flying high outside Davitt College and the Erasmus logo is to be seen in many of the school’s new extensive new classrooms.

A multi-million new extension to the school isin full use since the start of this academic year.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley was in Davitt College this morning and spoke to the Principal Conor O’Reilly, and three of the language teachers in the school who are all part of the Erasmus + coordinating committee – Maria Carey, Annette Newell and Stef Kelly

Conor began by telling Teresa about the new facilities the school now enjoys and the delight at securing Erasmus+ status…