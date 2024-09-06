Gardaí are investigating the whereabouts of two teenagers from county Meath who may be in the Sligo area.

14 year old Caoimhe Quigley and 16 year old Laynah Murphy have both been missing from Enfield, Co. Meath since Monday last (September 2).

Both were last seen at approximately 5:40pm that evening.

Caoimhe is described as being 5 foot 1 inch in height, with a slim build, red hair and blue eyes.

When she went missing, she was wearing a blue crop jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and white runners.

Laynah is described as being 5 foot 5 inches in height, with a slim build, black hair and blue eyes.

When she went missing, she was wearing cream joggers, with a grey zip up top, and black and white runners.

It is believed that the two girls may have travelled to the Sligo or Dublin areas, while Caoimhe is also known to frequent the Rathcormac and Fermoy areas of Cork.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.

Alternatively, you can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.