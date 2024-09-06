Ryanair is being asked to explain a steep increase in plane fares from Dublin to London - which could cost passengers up to 500 euro this Christmas.

The airline's boss, Michael O'Leary, had blamed the increased prices on Dublin Airport's passenger cap of 32 million passengers per year.

The DAA announced this week its on track to break that limit, after a record-breaking summer.

Junior Transport Minister James Lawless - who's due to meet Michael O'Leary next week - has described the businessman's actions as "huff and puff"...