Irish Hospitals with the highest rate of patients catching infections on the wards have been revealed in a new study, details of which are published in today’s Irish Independent.

The snapshot survey relating to last year (2023) showed Bantry Hospital in Cork topping the table with a hospital-acquired infection prevalence of 26.1pc, followed by Roscommon Hospital (21pc).

The report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre covers patients in all acute hospitals nationally, including those admitted from nursing homes. It found 932 patients had an active healthcare-acquired infection – a rate of 7.4pc.

The relatively high rates of infection were found at at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe and University Hospital Galway at 11.4pc .

Hospitals with the lowest levels included the Mater Private in Cork and the Bon Secours in Limerick and Tralee, as well as the children’s hospital in Tallaght, which had no patient with a hospital acquired infection.

Congestion due to overcrowding is a major driver of the spread of infection, as well as a lack of controls, which increases the risk of an illness being passed on.

The spread of infection on wards and in nursing homes can leave a patient battling serious illness. Nearly 30pc were identified as having an underlying life-limiting or rapidly fatal condition.

Among the most common bugs and viruses were E coli, MRSA and Covid.