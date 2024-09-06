EirGrid is inviting the communities which will host the upcoming North Connacht 110kV Project to have their say in shaping the delivery of the Community Benefit Fund.

The project, which received planning permission last year, will see a new 110kV underground cable circuit between Ballina in Co Mayo and Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon.

Recognising the importance of local communities in developing this critical infrastructure, EirGrid has established a €1.53 million Community Benefit Fund to provide direct benefits to community groups and voluntary organisations located or operating within a 2km zone of the proposed cable line.

The survey is now open for submissions until Friday, 18th October 2024, and is available online via EirGrid North Connacht Community Benefit Fund Consultation Survey (surveymonkey.com)

Drop-in clinics will also be held in the area to allow those interested to find out more about the fund and to get support in completing the survey.

These in-person sessions will take place at: