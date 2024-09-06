Major changes to EU farm payments look likely in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), following the publication this week of a major new report from Brussels.

Area-based farm payment schemes could be scrapped if the European Commission adopts the recommendations in the report. It was ordered by Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

It noted small farms, mixed farms, young farmers and those farming in areas of natural constraint as those most in need of targeted income supports.

Fine Gael MEP for this region, Maria Walsh , a member of the EU parliament Committee on Agriculture, believes the overhaul of CAP is long overdue and badly needed.

Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley asked the Midlands North West MEP what immediate implications she see for this region if the recommendations in the report are implemented…