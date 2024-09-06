Mayo Fianna Fail's selection convention for the upcoming general election is due to take place in Castlebar this evening.

In recent days, both Councillor Damien Ryan and Brendan Mulroy, who announced they would not be running for selection while Councillor Paul McNamara withdrew his name in the early stages.

It's expected that both Minister of State Dara Calleary and Senator Lisa Chambers will be selected.

However it's not yet known if the party will look to run 2 or 3 candidates in this constituency for the General Election.

The convention will take place at the Ivy Tower Hotel, Castlebar this evening.