A local Minister has today confirmed that additional funding has been approved to solve long running water issues in Kiltimagh.

Minister of State Dara Calleary has been told by Minister Daragh O Brien that he has sanctioned the necessary additional funding for Mayo County Council to proceed with providing water to homeowners in Cleragh, Kiltimagh.

Minister Calleary says this will be great news for the residents who have waited for this news for many years.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....