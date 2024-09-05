The Society of St Vincent de Paul says free primary school books and free school transport has led to a drop in calls for help with back to school costs.



For the second year in a row the charity has recorded a drop in back to school calls.



The supports in place for parents of school going children, such as the extension of the child benefit payment for children up to the age of 19, is helping to reduce the strong demand for help from the charity.



However Gerry Garvey of SVP says he expects the demand for help to ramp up in the next week or two as other costs associated with school kick in.