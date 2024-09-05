Cannonball is set to return to the west this weekend with proceeds in aid of The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K, is the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring the finest cars on the planet from the awe-inspiring power of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the grace and elegance of Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati.

On Friday at 10am, the convoy will depart Johnstown Estate with the first finish line on Wexford Quay Front on Friday evening.

On Saturday the convoy will leave Wexford at 10am with the Saturday finish line for Cannonball 2024 is at Salthill Co Galway at 6pm where the drivers will have their second overnight pitstop.

On Sunday the supercars will leave Galway at 11am and then fuel up at Circle K M6 Athlone at noon before taking lunch in Mohill Co Leitrim at Lough Rynn Castle Estate at 1pm.

The big dramatic final finish line for Cannonball 2024 is in Trim Co Meath at 5pm which will be a spectacular show.