A Mayo writer has been awarded a Zebbie Award for Best TV Drama Script at the 17th Writers’ Guild of Ireland (WGI) Zebbie Awards.

Castlebar's Ray Lawlor received the award for the opening episode of the first series of his RTÉ television series Obituary.

The awards ceremony was held at The Sugar Club in Dublin last night with writers from all over Ireland in attendance to celebrate the best of Irish writing for stage, screen and radio.

The awards are named in honour of O.Z. ‘Zebby’ Whitehead, a Broadway and Hollywood actor who was a great supporter of theatre and writing in Ireland after he moved to Dublin in 1963.

Only WGI members could vote for the winners from the nominated scripts.

In October, the WGI will be hosting the World Conference of Screenwriters 2024 in Galway with over two hundred screenwriters from across the world expected to attend to discuss their craft and their industry.