The National Youth Council members in Mayo have sent an open postcard calling on Mayo TDs to support investment in young people in Budget 2025, signed by 160 people from Mayo.

The postcard reads:

Dear Minister Dara Calleary, Deputy Rose Conway-Walsh, Minister Alan Dillon, and Deputy Michael Ring,

We’re your constituents, and we’ve signed this postcard to ask you to take a stand for young people in Mayo and beyond. We are lucky to have a growing youth population. By 2025 there will be over 1 million under-25s in Ireland, but they need meaningful support.

Please take whatever action that you can to make sure young people are supported in Budget 2025 with an investment of an additional €15 million in youth work. Your representation could make all the difference.

Sincerely, your constituents