The Arts Council has announced that it is partnering with the Irish Prison Service this year to deliver its third annual Culture Night book gifting initiative, Read Mór.

Prison service users across 13 prisons, including Castlerea, will be gifted books in a move that ensures the Culture Night experience continues to include those who cannot otherwise participate.

On the 20th of September the Arts Council, via Read Mór, will gift a curated list of 30 book titles from some of Ireland’s most beloved writers to all 13 prisons nationwide.

To mark the occasion of Read Mór, seven prisons will host events featuring readings and discussions with participating authors. Multi award winning Mike McCormack will be in Castlerea prison handing out copies of his books and reading excerpts.

The Arts Council has a longstanding relationship with the Irish Prison Service through initiatives such as the Artists in Prison Scheme and the Writers in Prison Scheme. These programmes, delivered through the prison service education programme, have provided many service users with the opportunity to meaningfully engage with the arts and artists.